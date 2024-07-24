'A Complete Unknown': Timothée Chalamet performs as Bob Dylan in new trailer

LOS ANGELES -- The teaser for James Mangold's much-anticipated Bob Dylan biopic, "A Complete Unknown," is finally here, with the first official footage of Timothée Chalamet performing as the folk artist.

Set in the early '60s, the film follows 19-year-old Bob Dylan from his humble beginnings as a folk singer in Minnesota, to his rise to fame in the New York music scene, culminating with his 1965 performance at Newport Folk Festival.

Timothée Chalamet in "A Complete Unknown" Photo by James Mangold, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2024 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.

As he walks through the streets of New York City, Dylan passes Hotel Chelsea and Cafe Wha?, a couple of his frequented hangouts, before taking the stage with a performance of "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall."

The Searchlight Pictures film also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Norbert Leo Butz, Dan Fogler and Scoot McNairy.

As a director, James Mangold has received positive critical reception for the Johnny Cash biopic, "Walk The Line" and Marvel's "Logan."

"A Complete Unknown" premieres in theaters this December.

