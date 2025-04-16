Cook County amnesty week for moving traffic violation fees underway

Amnesty week does not include parking tickets or red light violations. It ends on April 18.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Drivers have a chance to wipe the slate clean on certain traffic violations, according to the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

Amnesty Week is back for the first time since 2019.

Those with certain violations can clear overdue fees without paying additional collection costs until Friday, April 18.

Payments can be made at the Daley Center and five suburban districts. Or pay by phone at (312)603-5030.

To learn more about the program, click here.