Cook County State's Attorney Foxx responding to calls for more wrongful convictions to be dropped

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is responding to calls for more wrongful convictions to be dropped after a Chicago protest Monday.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is responding to calls for more wrongful convictions to be dropped after a Chicago protest Monday.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is responding to calls for more wrongful convictions to be dropped after a Chicago protest Monday.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is responding to calls for more wrongful convictions to be dropped after a Chicago protest Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is responding to calls for more wrongful convictions from decades ago to be dropped.

At a rally Monday outside of her office, there was urgency, as Foxx is not running for reelection.

During her tenure, Foxx's office has moved to vacate hundreds of wrongful convictions.

But both sides agree it's not enough.

"This stuff needs to stop; people's families have been dying while they in prison. Their children are growing up estranged, these human beings," exoneree Clayborn Smith said.

Outside of 69 W. Washington St., cries got Foxx's attention.

"Why are these men still suffering? What do they have to keep fighting?" said Jasmine Smith, with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Protesters want those wrongfully convicted to be released. They particularly want the review of 25 cases.

SEE ALSO: Chicago's wrongful conviction calamity leaves taxpayers on the hook for a fortune in claims

"We are appealing to you as a human being, as a mother, let you legacy be that you reunited families and communities," said Erica Bentley, with Mamas Activating Movements for Abolition and Solidarity.

Among those gathered were men who served decades on wrongful convictions.

"Don't turn your back on the rest of these guys; keep it flowing. This is about your legacy," exoneree Stanley Howard said.

Foxx's office confirms 244 have been exonerated following wrongful convictions during her tenure. And, on Monday, she shared there is much more to be done.

"I think we are just scratching the surface; I think we are at the tip of the iceberg," Foxx said.

Foxx said the resources to review cases in the Conviction Review Unit are not enough to address all of the wrongs.

"This isn't just a priority, just for Kim Foxx, for the Cook County taxpayer, for the people who need to have faith and credibility in this system. This can't end when this administration ends," Foxx said.

Foxx will host the second annual Wrongful Conviction Day Commemoration Monday night. Some of those who rallied are expected to attend.

Foxx and the advocates estimate there are hundreds more men and women still serving time on wrongful convictions.