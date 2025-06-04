Cook County State's Attorney's Office leads nationwide retail theft crackdown

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office led a coordinated nationwide crackdown on retail theft last week, officials told ABC7 Chicago.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- New details were released Wednesday about a coordinated nationwide crackdown on retail theft.

Last week's effort was led by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, ABC7 Chicago has learned.

In all, more than 400 arrests were made.

The crackdown involved more than 100 jurisdictions in multiple states, including Illinois.

Over 30 retailers, including Home Depot, Macy's, Target, and Walgreens, worked with law enforcement on the crackdown.

In a statement, Walgreens said it was proud to take part, noting that organized retail crime remains "one of the most significant challenges" in the industry.