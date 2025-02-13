24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Cooking up a Storm: Crab Cakes with Joe's Seafood

Tracy Butler Image
ByTracy Butler WLS logo
Thursday, February 13, 2025 7:13PM
Cooking up a Storm: Crab Cakes with Joe's Seafood
Executive Chef Partner Justin Diglia shares Joe's Seafood's signature Colossal Lump Crab Cakes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tracy Butler cooked up a storm for Valentine's Day with Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The upscale dining destination is located at Rush and Grand in the Loop. It's famous for its fresh seafood and key lime pie.

Executive Chef Justin Diglia joined ABC7 to share their Colossal Lump Crab Cake recipe.

The following recipe makes about 8 crab cakes.

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning
1 tsp. lemon juice
1 1/2 tsp. lemon zest
1/4 tsp. white pepper
3 whole eggs
2 tsp. parsley (chopped)
3 Tbsp. panko bread crumbs
1 lb. Jumbo crab meat
1 lb. Lump crab meat
2 Tbsp. melted butter

COOKING STEPS

1. Preheat the oven to 450F.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except crab and mix well.
3. Fold in Jumbo Lump crab meat with a spatula until coated with mayonnaise mixture.
4. Gently fold in Colossal crab meat, being careful not to break into too small of pieces. Should be mixed until colossal pieces are half their size.
5. Gently portion into approximately 4 oz. balls, place on a sheet pan with parchment and press down slightly. They should still have a rough jagged appearance on top.
6. Place on a lined half sheet pan.
7. Lightly sprinkle each crab cake with panko (about 1/2 tsp.) and drizzle butter equally over all crab cakes.
8. Place in 450F oven and bake for 7 - 9 minutes.

To check for reservations, click here.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW