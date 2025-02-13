Cooking up a Storm: Crab Cakes with Joe's Seafood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tracy Butler cooked up a storm for Valentine's Day with Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.

The upscale dining destination is located at Rush and Grand in the Loop. It's famous for its fresh seafood and key lime pie.

Executive Chef Justin Diglia joined ABC7 to share their Colossal Lump Crab Cake recipe.

The following recipe makes about 8 crab cakes.

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp. lemon zest

1/4 tsp. white pepper

3 whole eggs

2 tsp. parsley (chopped)

3 Tbsp. panko bread crumbs

1 lb. Jumbo crab meat

1 lb. Lump crab meat

2 Tbsp. melted butter

COOKING STEPS

1. Preheat the oven to 450F.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except crab and mix well.

3. Fold in Jumbo Lump crab meat with a spatula until coated with mayonnaise mixture.

4. Gently fold in Colossal crab meat, being careful not to break into too small of pieces. Should be mixed until colossal pieces are half their size.

5. Gently portion into approximately 4 oz. balls, place on a sheet pan with parchment and press down slightly. They should still have a rough jagged appearance on top.

6. Place on a lined half sheet pan.

7. Lightly sprinkle each crab cake with panko (about 1/2 tsp.) and drizzle butter equally over all crab cakes.

8. Place in 450F oven and bake for 7 - 9 minutes.

To check for reservations, click here.