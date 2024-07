Country Thunder Music Festival opens this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Country Thunder is rumbling back into Wisconsin this weekend. Megan Benoit, with the fest joined ABC 7 Eyewitness to talk about the the four-day party. It opens in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin tomorrow. Organizers expect the festival to draw large crowds. The lineup includes Lainey Wilson, Eric church, Elle king, Phil Vassar and Nickleback. To learn more about tickets and other information, click here.