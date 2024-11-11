County Club Hills veteran celebrates successful heart transplant surgery

The 66-year-old of Country Club Hills is grateful for a second chance at life.

Suburban army veteran has successful heart transplant The 66-year-old of Country Club Hills is grateful for a second chance at life.

Suburban army veteran has successful heart transplant The 66-year-old of Country Club Hills is grateful for a second chance at life.

Suburban army veteran has successful heart transplant The 66-year-old of Country Club Hills is grateful for a second chance at life.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-area veteran is grateful this Veterans Day thanks to a successful heart transplant surgery.

U.S. Army Veteran Louis Smith of Country Club Hills was being treated at the Jesse Brown V.A. when he learned he needed a heart transplant.

Doctors at Northwestern performed the surgery in December and now, Smith said he's looking forward to the healthiest Veterans Day he's experienced in years.

The 66-year-old is also grateful to the surgeons for their precision in transplanting his heart without damaging a chest tattoo honoring Smith's late father.