County Club Hills veteran celebrates successful heart transplant surgery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-area veteran is grateful this Veterans Day thanks to a successful heart transplant surgery.
U.S. Army Veteran Louis Smith of Country Club Hills was being treated at the Jesse Brown V.A. when he learned he needed a heart transplant.
Doctors at Northwestern performed the surgery in December and now, Smith said he's looking forward to the healthiest Veterans Day he's experienced in years.
The 66-year-old is also grateful to the surgeons for their precision in transplanting his heart without damaging a chest tattoo honoring Smith's late father.