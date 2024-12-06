Appeals court tosses ex-Northwestern professor's guilty verdict in boyfriend's fatal stabbing

An appeals court tossed a guilty verdict for ex-Northwestern Prof. Wyndham Lathem in the River North, Chicago stabbing of Trent Cornell-Duranleau.

An appeals court tossed a guilty verdict for ex-Northwestern Prof. Wyndham Lathem in the River North, Chicago stabbing of Trent Cornell-Duranleau.

An appeals court tossed a guilty verdict for ex-Northwestern Prof. Wyndham Lathem in the River North, Chicago stabbing of Trent Cornell-Duranleau.

An appeals court tossed a guilty verdict for ex-Northwestern Prof. Wyndham Lathem in the River North, Chicago stabbing of Trent Cornell-Duranleau.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois appeals court has overturned the conviction of a former Northwestern University professor accused of murdering his boyfriend in a brutal stabbing.

Wyndham Lathem was found guilty in October 2021 of allegedly stabbing his then-boyfriend, Trent Cornell-Duranleau, nearly 70 times, nearly decapitating him in his River North high-rise as part of what prosecutors said was an elaborate sexual fantasy.

His alleged accomplice in the murder, a then-Oxford University employee Andrew Warren, pleaded guilty and testified against Lathem in the case.

But in an about-face, an Illinois court of appeals reversed Latham's conviction, teeing up a potential retrial, all based on Lathem's apparent lack of access to his attorneys during an overnight break in the trial.

The appeals court stated Friday, "Due to the trial court's order forbidding a testifying defendant from consulting with his attorney during an overnight recess in violation of his right to counsel, and our crystal clear and consistent precedent on this issue, we have no choice but to reverse and remand for a retrial. As heinous as murder is, these rights are crucial to the effective administration of justice."

Lathem's attorney, Adam Sheppard, was extremely pleased with the result.

"The case has been remanded back to the Circuit Court of Cook County. Dr. Latham won't be released. We have an opportunity to renew a motion to release him, but immediately, he'll be brought back, and we're at square one there. There may be a new trial," Sheppard said.

Sheppard said Latham has been a model prisoner and is hoping to hear from him Friday.

When asked whether he feels confident he would be able to win in a possible new trial, Sheppard said, "We believe this is a defensible case."

ABC7 reached out to the family of Trent Cornell-Duranleau for comment, but did not immediately hear back.