Chicago police warn of burglary spree targeting 18 businesses across city throughout last month

CPD is warning of a Chicago burglary spree targeting 18 businesses across the city throughout the last month.

CPD is warning of a Chicago burglary spree targeting 18 businesses across the city throughout the last month.

CPD is warning of a Chicago burglary spree targeting 18 businesses across the city throughout the last month.

CPD is warning of a Chicago burglary spree targeting 18 businesses across the city throughout the last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of burglars has targeted more than a dozen business across the city.

It's been going on for weeks.

Chicago police said the group of thieves has been breaking glass and stealing cash boxes and registers.

Small business owners said fixing a glass window or door can mean tens of thousands of dollars out of their pockets.

"You smash a storefront window; that could be a $30,000 repair," said Kate Leydon, owner of Ruby Room.

Leydon knows firsthand the work it takes to keep a small business alive when criminals come around.

Video shows her store being looted during the pandemic.

"It's very likely for a small business that keeps getting hit over and over that they would close," Leydon said.

Now, 18 other businesses, including Fatso's Last Stand and The Boil Cajun Seafood in West Town, are cleaning up the damage, after their glass doors were broken in a recent break-in spree.

SEE ALSO: Armed robbers target 7-Eleven at Lincoln Southland Oasis on I-294, police say | EXCLUSIVE

Chicago police say from Oct. 26 to Wednesday, the 18 businesses, from Albany Park to the South Side have been targeted by a group of four to five male burglars. They were wearing dark clothing, face masks and gloves and have been seen in four different cars.

"It comes down to manpower; it comes down to the fact that these districts are very large, and we're trying to make sure that there's enough assets out there to patrol the areas," 36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas said.

Villegas said he's working with the city's budget committee to reimburse businesses for surveillance equipment.

"Small businesses are the backbone of this country, and they hire people from around the neighborhoods. And all that activity is local, and those are the things we want," Villegas said.

Leydon, who has been operating her store for nearly 25 years, said it's important to make sure your employees are trained to be aware of their surroundings.

"I think once you energetically let go of your space, you become that much more susceptible," Leydon said.

She's hoping those committing these crimes realize the damage goes beyond finances.

"We are truly just like everybody else trying to make it, and do what we love," Leydon said.

Chicago police are urging businesses to immediately report any suspicious activity, and also make sure that surveillance cameras are up and working.

The incidents took place at the following times and locations:

- 1500-block of North Ashland Avenue at 10:45 p.m. Oct. 26 (West Town)

- 5300-block of West Belmont Avenue between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 8 a.m. Oct. 27 (Belmont Cragin)

- 5300-block of West Belmont Avenue between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 8 a.m. Oct. 27 (Belmont Cragin)

- 3100-block of West Montrose Avenue at 2:55 a.m. Oct. 27 (East Albany Park)

- 3700-block of North Harlem Avenue between 11 p.m. Oct. 26 and 3 a.m. Oct. 27, 2024 (Belmont Heights)

- 5100 block of West Diversey Parkway at 5:51 a.m. Oct. 27 (Belmont Cragin)

- 3100-block of West Lawrence Avenue at 4:45 a.m. Nov. 17 (Albany Park)

- 4300-block of West Armitage Avenue at 5:20 a.m. Nov. 17 (Hermosa)

- 800-block of North Western Avenue at 5:32 a.m. Nov. 17 (West Town)

- 1800-block of West Division Street at 5:58 a.m. Nov. 17 (West Town)

- 3500-block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 3:10 a.m. Nov. 26 (Irving Park)

- 5800-block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 4 a.m. Nov. 26 (Norwood Park)

- 5800-block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 4 a.m. Nov. 26 (Norwood Park)

- 2200-block of South Michigan Avenue at 4:15 a.m. Nov. 26 (Near South Side)

- 500-block of West Roosevelt Road at 4:18 a.m. Nov. 26, 2024 (Near West Side)

- 1400-block of South Michigan Avenue at 4:37 a.m. Nov. 26 (Near South Side)

- 1200-block of North Noble Avenue at 5:20 a.m. Nov. 26 (Pulaski Park)

- 2200-block of West Chicago Avenue at 5:36 a.m. Nov. 26 (West Town)

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Detectives at (312)-744 8263 or Area Five Detectives at (312)-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.