Crest Hill couple charged in January 6 US Capitol attack

A couple from Crest Hill are facing federal charges for breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

A couple from Crest Hill are facing federal charges for breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

A couple from Crest Hill are facing federal charges for breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

A couple from Crest Hill are facing federal charges for breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple from south suburban Crest Hill are facing federal charges for breaching the U.S. Capitol on January 6, as Congress certified election results naming Joe Biden president.

Amy Schubert and her husband John A. Schubert Jr. are both charged with two counts of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and two counts of Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

According to federal prosecutors, Amy Schubert was first identified in YouTube video titled "The Insurrection of The United States Capitol" about 18 minutes in, as a then-unknown woman wearing a Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 422 Joliet IL jacket.

The FBI identified six Google accounts associated with the Joliet area code that were geolocated inside the Capitol on the day of the insurrection. Two of those records were identified as women; prosecutors said the FBI was able to identify Amy Schubert as one of those profiles, and matching the image of the woman seen in the video.

Prosecutors said FBI agents then found her on Facebook, where her profile said she lived in Crest Hill and graduated from Joliet Catholic Academy.

After identifying her, the FBI obtained a search warrant for her Gmail account, including photos and location data. Included in the photos they obtained from her mobile device were five photographs from inside the Capitol on January 6, including photos of her husband John Schubert Jr. inside the Capitol.

Neighbors were surprised by their arrest, and by the nature of what they're charged with.

"He had a Trump sign in his yard but after the election he took it down," said Dale Jacobs. "It was no different than any other political sign in anybody else's yard that supported Biden or supported Trump. They were up and down the block."

The couple was charged with four federal misdemeanors and appeared in front of a federal judge via telephone Monday. Both will be released on an unsecured $10,000 bond, meaning they don't have to post any cash or property.

The Schuberts are two of 13 people from Illinois charged in connection to the riot. Neighbors remain baffled.

"The only thing this guy is radical about is mowing his lawn and picking up leaves in the fall," said Jacobs.

As is protocol, both have agreed to surrender their passports and any weapons in their home in the next five days. They will be forbidden from traveling anywhere outside of Northern Illinois or Washington DC except for court appearances.