Closing arguments begin in murder trial for suspect in Edgewater stabbing death of 11-year-old

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Closing arguments are happening now in the trial of Crosetti Brand.

He's the man accused of killing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins and injuring his pregnant mom in Edgewater.

The attack happened in March of last year, just a day after Brand was released on parole.

Now, he's facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Brand is representing himself in court.

The defense and prosecutors rested Thursday.

Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke was in the gallery watching the proceedings.

The jury is expected to get the case soon.

