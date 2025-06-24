Cubs minor leaguer Garcia suspended 60 games for positive test

NEW YORK -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Anhuar Garcia was suspended for 60 games Tuesday by Major League Baseball under the minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Methenolone.

A 21-year-old right-hander, Garcia was 1-3 with a 5.91 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance this year for the Arizona Complex League Cubs.

He signed with the Cubs on Dec. 15 for a $10,000 bonus.

Garcia is the seventh player suspended this year for a positive test, the fifth under minor league programs. Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games on March 31 and Philadelphia Phillies closer Jose Alvarado for 80 games on May 25 under the major league program.