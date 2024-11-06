Suburban man charged after striking trooper on I-57 during Morgan Park traffic stop: ISP

An Illinois state trooper was hit by a vehicle on I-57 Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is facing felony charges after Illinois State Police said he crashed into a trooper during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on Monday just after 10:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 108th Street in Morgan Park.

The trooper was standing on the grassy embankment, when a black Hyundai traveling northbound failed to move over, drove onto the shoulder, and struck the trooper and the other two other parked vehicles, ISP said.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 22-year-old Dario A. Lopez-Arevalo of Robbins.

Lopez-Arevalo is facing a felony charge for violating's Scott's Law and was issued citations for not having a driver's license, driving an uninsured car, and multiple other Illinois Vehicle Code violations, ISP said.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officer has not been identified.

ISP said so far in 2024 ten troopers have been injured in 21 Move Over Law-related crashes across Illinois.