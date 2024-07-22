Man arrested in Ohio after dragging Waukegan police officer with car during traffic stop: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was arrested in Ohio after reportedly dragging a north suburban police officer with his car during a traffic stop, according to Waukegan police.

On Wednesday, around 11:38 p.m. Waukegan police pulled over Darius Mingo in the 3000-block of Grand Avenue.

When they approached his silver 2005 Infiniti, police said they could smell marijuana coming out of the car.

When asked, Mingo allegedly said he had smoked inside the car earlier in the day, which is illegal.

At that time, police asked Mingo to get out of the car. Once he was out of the car, he pushed past officers to get back into the car and reached for the center console.

As police tried to stop him, Mingo sped off, according to Waukegan police. That's when he dragged one of the officers about 10 feet.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with bruises and cuts.

Waukegan police found Mingo's car near 17th and Sheridan in North Chicago after he sped off. However, he got away.

The next day, Ross County Sheriff's detectives arrested Mingo in Ohio during a traffic stop.

He will be held in Ross County pending extradition to Illinois.

Waukegan police are charging Mingo with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, obstruction of justice, aggravated fleeing and resisting a peace officer.