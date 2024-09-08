Out of the Darkness Walk to bring community together for suicide awareness and prevention

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On September 14, dozens will come together for the largest suicide prevention event in the country: the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk.

The annual event helps prevent suicide as well as bring hope to those affected by suicide.

The three-mile walk starts at Montrose Harbor and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on September 14.

The Chicagoland Walk is one of hundreds held in cities throughout the country.

Since 2004, these events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause and provide a platform to create a culture that's smarter about mental health. The event features a mental health services tent, education outreach, a powerful Why We Walk Wall that honors those lost to suicide, and honor beads that signify how suicide has touched each participant.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for all ages. In 2021, suicide was the second leading cause of death for ages 20-24, the third leading cause of death for ages 10-19, and the fourth leading cause of death for ages 35-44. In Illinois, suicide is the third leading cause of death for ages 10-34 and sixth leading cause for ages 35-54.

"In my eleventh year of volunteering, I continue to be deeply touched by the profound impact AFSP has on those affected by suicide," said Liz Catalano, volunteer with AFSP-IL and The OOTD Chicagoland Walk. "When I volunteer, I am granted the opportunity to forge connections with strangers who eventually become like family. At the annual Out of the Darkness Walk, we exchange stories, laughter, embraces, and tears. Being part of this remarkable event has not only aided me in my personal struggles but also nurtured my growth along my own journey."

Participants can sign up as individuals or as a team. AFSP-Illinois hopes to raise $920,000 or more this year, which is invested in life-saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide.

"Partnering with the AFSP Chicagoland Out of the Darkness Walk is deeply meaningful to Compass Health Center," said Claudia Welke, M.D., Co-Founder of Compass Health

Center. "This event not only raises awareness and funds but also unites communities in honoring loved ones and advocating for suicide prevention. By walking together as an organization, we demonstrate our commitment to making a difference and underscore the importance of collective action in addressing this critical issue. True to our mission, we believe that early intervention through immediate access to specialized care not only changes lives but saves lives."

"NRCI at The Chicago School values our established relationship with AFSP Illinois, said Tracy Levine, Executive Director, Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute for Mental Health Education at The Chicago School. "We share similar missions and goals and recognize the importance of reducing stigma by honoring those we have lost and giving hope to those affected by suicide. Our students, staff and faculty are proud to walk with each other and our community partners to create space for this important conversation."

Nationally, nine in ten individuals who die by suicide were living with a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death, with these conditions often being undiagnosed or untreated. As a leading cause of death, suicide is a public health problem, but can be prevented through education and advocacy. Research shows that there is no single cause for suicide, and suicide risk increases when several health factors and life stressors converge to create an experience of hopelessness and despair. People can learn the warning signs at afsp.org/signs.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.