Death investigation underway in Streamwood; 2 dead, Cook ME says

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway in northwest suburban Streamwood Thursday morning.

Police are investigating at a townhome in the1500-block of McKool Avenue.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said it received two bodies.

A neighbor said he heard two gunshots just before emergency crews showed up.

Further details were not