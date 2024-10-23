DeKalb police shoot knife-wielding man at car dealership, officials say

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting related to a knife attack Wednesday at a car dealership in DeKalb.

A man was shot by police just before 2 p.m. after he attacked multiple people with a knife at a Toyota car dealership in the 1800 block of Sycamore Road, DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes told ABC7.

Barnes said a man went inside the business with a knife and started attacking people before officers shot him.

The attacker was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking new story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.