DeKalb police shoot knife-wielding man at car dealership, officials say

DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting related to a knife attack Wednesday at a car dealership in DeKalb.
A man was shot by police just before 2 p.m. after he attacked multiple people with a knife at a Toyota car dealership in the 1800 block of Sycamore Road, DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes told ABC7.
Barnes said a man went inside the business with a knife and started attacking people before officers shot him.
The attacker was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a breaking new story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.