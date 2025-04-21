24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Deliberations begin in federal corruption trial of Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 21, 2025 11:34PM
Illinois Sen. Emil Jones III is accused of taking bribes from a red light camera company in exchange for help with legislation in Springfield.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Deliberations have ended for the day in the corruption trial of Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III.

Closing arguments wrapped up earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Jones, D-Chicago, has been charged with bribery and lying to FBI agents.

Prosecutors say he allegedly agreed to accept a $5,000 campaign donation from a red-light camera company executive in exchange for help with legislation in Springfield and a part-time job for his former intern, which resulted in an $1,800 payment to the intern, who did no work.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, followed by up to nine years of supervised probation and fines up to $750,000.

Deliberations are expected to pick back up on Tuesday.

