Deliberations begin in federal corruption trial of Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III

Illinois Sen. Emil Jones III is accused of taking bribes from a red light camera company in exchange for help with legislation in Springfield.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Deliberations have ended for the day in the corruption trial of Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III.

Closing arguments wrapped up earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Jones, D-Chicago, has been charged with bribery and lying to FBI agents.

Prosecutors say he allegedly agreed to accept a $5,000 campaign donation from a red-light camera company executive in exchange for help with legislation in Springfield and a part-time job for his former intern, which resulted in an $1,800 payment to the intern, who did no work.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, followed by up to nine years of supervised probation and fines up to $750,000.

Deliberations are expected to pick back up on Tuesday.

