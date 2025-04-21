Deliberations begin in federal corruption trial of Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Deliberations have ended for the day in the corruption trial of Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III.
Closing arguments wrapped up earlier in the day on Tuesday.
Jones, D-Chicago, has been charged with bribery and lying to FBI agents.
Prosecutors say he allegedly agreed to accept a $5,000 campaign donation from a red-light camera company executive in exchange for help with legislation in Springfield and a part-time job for his former intern, which resulted in an $1,800 payment to the intern, who did no work.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, followed by up to nine years of supervised probation and fines up to $750,000.
Deliberations are expected to pick back up on Tuesday.
SEE ALSO | State Sen. Emil Jones III takes witness stand in own defense for 2nd day at federal corruption trial