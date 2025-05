VIDEO: Delivery driver mistakenly drives onto O'Hare tarmac, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police responded to a car driving on an O'Hare tarmac over the weekend.

Police said the vehicle belonged to a confused food delivery driver who accidentally entered an area posted as off-limits to non-airport personnel.

The driver was not cited.

The incident happened around noon on Saturday.