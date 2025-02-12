Delta flight makes emergency landing at O'Hare after smoky odor detected on plane, officials say

Two different flights made emergency landings Wednesday at Chicago O'Hare Airport, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Delta flight traveling from Detroit to Kansas City was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday in Chicago.

Delta flight 2761 was diverted to O'Hare International Airport after a "smoky odor was detected in the flight deck," Delta Air Lines officials said in a statement to ABC7.

The flight landed safely at O'Hare and there were no injuries, Delta said.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people," Delta said in a statement. "That's why the flight crew followed established procedures to divert to Chicago O'Hare. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels and Delta teams are working to get them to their final destinations this evening."

No further information about the incident was immediately available.