Actor Dennis Quaid to perform at Athenaeum Center in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dennis Quaid is in town this Friday, not in a movie, but on a Chicago stage making music.

The performer said it's a mix of gospel, rock and stories.

Quaid is excited.

"It's been awhile; I did a lot of touring when my record came out. Just get people to come out and have a good time, that's what we're going to do, forget all our troubles and woes and just going to have fun," he said. "Music has always been a part of who I am since I was 12 years old, and I've always been in a band for the past 40 years. I like doing stage shows; you get a great connection with an audience. It's happening right then and there, and anything can happen. And that's what makes it fun."

When asked if he had a favorite project he's most proud of, Quaid said, "The Right Stuff."

"'The Right Stuff' has always been my favorite movie because of the time I had on it. I got my pilot's license, and the astronaut I played was a boyhood hero of mine. It turned out he lived 3 miles away, and I got to meet him. It's about the experiences I had, the memories I made in my life. That one was very, very special," he said.

Quaid is playing President Ronald Reagan in an upcoming project.

"It was really tough because I got this shiver of fear up my spine when I was asked if I wanted to do the part," he said. "I decided to do it in the end because I went to Reagan Ranch, and felt a connection with him on a personal level."

Quaid wants to welcome his Chicago crowd.

"Come on out, and I still have my money back guarantee if you don't have a good time," he said. "You'll feel better walking out than you did walking in."

You can see Quaid this Friday night at the Athenaeum Center in Lakeview. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

VIP tickets are available to get a chance to meet him.