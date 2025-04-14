DePaul University student fighting visa termination in court, complaint says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A DePaul University student who was slated to graduate this June had his visa terminated last week and now, he's fighting in court to get it back.

According to a complaint filed on Friday in federal court, Vishnu Nali had his F-1 student visa terminated last Tuesday, along with other students across the country. Nali has been studying business analytics towards earning his master's degree from DePaul University, with his graduation scheduled for June 2025.

According to the complaint, Nali's student visa was terminated after he was arrested last year for what his attorney calls "a minor shoplifting offense."

Prosecutors ended up dropping the charges against Nali, but a police report shows Chicago police arrested Nali after he was caught stealing a pair of Nike shoes and a shirt.

"Getting arrested is NOT a basis to terminate the F-1 student status of a student under the SEVIS system, according to the government's own regulations," Nali's federal complaint states. "Neither is a conviction for a non-violent crime with a sentence of less than one year of imprisonment."

Attorney Jeff Brown is trying to obtain a temporary restraining order from the enforcement of this visa termination, but that has yet to be scheduled before a judge.