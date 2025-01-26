Des Plaines man killed in T-bone, rollover crash in Arlington Heights, police say

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill.w (WLS) -- A man died after a T-bone crash in the north suburbs on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Cook Road and Bloomington Avenue, Arlington Heights police said.

Police said the driver of a dark gray BMW M340i was speeding eastbound on Lake Cook Road as a metallic brown 200 Jeep Grand Cherokee was on Bloomington beginning to cross onto Lake Cook Road.

The driver of the BMW crashed into the Jeep's driver side, causing the Jeep to rollover multiple times, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was a 69-year-old man of Des Plaines, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, however he died from his injuries at about 4 a.m. on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man of Deer Park was driving the BMW at the time of the crash. Three teenagers were in the car with him at the time, according to police. They refused medical attention.

No identities have been released. It is unknown if any charges will be filed.

