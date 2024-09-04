The first trailer for "La Máquina" reveals high tension between a successful boxer and a villainous organization

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal fight for survival in a new Hulu boxing series

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal star in Hulu's first Spanish language series, "La Máquina" coming October 9.

LOS ANGELES -- Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal reunite for a new drama series featuring the dark side of the boxing world.

The two actors have previously worked together on Alfonso Cuarón's "Y tu ama también" and serve as producers on this new series.

The new show on Hulu will be the first Spanish language original series and feature Bernal and Luna as a boxer and manager duo struggling to make a comeback as champions.

The show's synopsis states: "After a devastating loss, Esteban "La Máquina" Osuna (Gael García Bernal) is at a low point in his boxing career. Lucky for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) is determined to get him back on top. But when a nefarious organization rears its head, the stakes of this rematch become life or death."

A new trailer features Eiza González as Osuna's ex-wife Irasema warning "La Máquina" about the dangers of this organization and the threats they've made to him.

"There's something bigger than boxing at stake," she says.

The cast also features Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco and Lucía Méndez.

Watch all six episodes when "La Máquina" premieres on Hulu October 9, 2024.

