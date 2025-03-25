Grandparents arrested for murder of French toddler who disappeared from their garden

The grandparents of a French toddler who went missing nearly two years ago have been arrested on suspicion of his murder, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Two-year-old Émile Soleil disappeared from his grandparents' garden in Le Haut-Vernet, a hamlet in the French Alps, in July 2023. Nine months after his disappearance, his remains were discovered by a hiker near the village.

Now the long investigation into the toddler's death has taken a shocking turn with four individuals - including Émile's grandparents and two of their adult children - being taken into police custody.

Emile's grandfather Philippe Vedovini and his wife, who was not named by the prosecutor, were arrested in the commune of La Bouilladisse on suspicion of "voluntary homicide" and "concealing a corpse," according to a statement by the Aix-en-Provence public prosecutor.

Clement Mahoudeau/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

Emile's disappearance gripped the nation as long and widespread searches yielded nothing. His parents were absent on the day he vanished. At the time they told a Christian website they still hoped for a miracle.

The case also sparked media attention, particularly surrounding Émile's grandfather, who, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV, was questioned by police in the 1990s over alleged violence and sexual assault at a private school. But police had considered his involvement as only one possible explanation behind the boy's tragic death.

Earlier this month, investigators returned to Le Vernet, with forensic teams combing through "several spots in the area." The prosecutor confirmed that forensic operations are still ongoing in various locations, with new developments expected as the investigation unfolds.

CNN has reached out to the grandparents' lawyer.

The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.