Disney+ releases a 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' filmmaker roundtable

Jon Watts, Bryce Dallas Howard and more go behind the scenes of Lucasfilm's upcoming space-adventure

Meet the "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" filmmakers, the minds behind Lucasfilm's upcoming space-adventure series.

In a roundtable video released by Disney+, Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and David Lowery gathered to discuss how they brought the world of "Skeleton Crew" to life, while showcasing scenes from the upcoming series.

Watts, the head writer and executive producer (alongside Ford), explained how the show came to be.

"On the third Spider-Man, I was shooting with Jon Favreau. We were just talking and I gave him the very, very quick pitch and he was like, 'would you want me to like, produce it? Like, is that cool? It'll be like, me and Dave Filoni.' And I was like, 'yes, Jon Favreau. That would be great!'"

Behind the scenes of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" Disney+

As the pieces started coming together, Watts and Ford set out to create a "crew" of their own, and what an all-star crew they put together!

In addition to Watts, who directed two episodes, the remaining episodes of "Skeleton Crew" are helmed by Lee Isaac Chung ("Twisters"); David Lowery ("The Green Knight"); "The Mandalorian's" Bryce Dallas Howard; Jake Schreier, who recently wrapped the upcoming "Thunderbolts*"; and the Daniels ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").

According to the streaming service, "Skeleton Crew" "follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home-and meeting unlikely allies and enemies-will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost star.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are also executive producers. Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are the co-executive producers, and Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki are the producers.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" launches on December 3 with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.