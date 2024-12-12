Disney's 'Percy Jackson' series dominates in Children's & Family Emmy Award nominations

The Walt Disney Company dominates the industry, setting a new company record for most Children's & Family Emmy Award nominations

Disney's "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover

LOS ANGELES -- This year, The Walt Disney Company set a new company record with 98 Children's & Family Emmy Award nominations.

The company previously held a record-breaking 94 nominations across its brand and studios.

Disney+ was home to 80 nominations, including "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." The series earned 16 nominations, making it the most-nominated show of the year, with notable nominations including Young Teen Series and acting nominations for Adam Copeland, Lance Reddick and Leah Sava Jeffries.

Following closely with 13 nominations is 20th Television's "The Spiderwick Chronicles." It was also nominated for Young Teen Series along with nominations for Christian Slater and Noah Cottrell.

Other nominated series include "Goosebumps," "A Real Bug's Life," "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" and more.

"We are deeply honored by these nominations, which reflect the enduring connection Disney Branded Television's stories and characters have with children and families around the world. Congratulations to our incredible talent and creative partners who help us bring Disney magic to life every day, and congrats to all of today's nominees," said president of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis.

All 98 nominations can be found here.

