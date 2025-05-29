24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Illinois Secretary of State issues warning about DMV text message scam

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 29, 2025 1:45AM
The Illinois Secretary of State has issued a warning about a DMV text message scam.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A warning was issued Wednesday afternoon about a text message scam.

Con artists are posing as the Illinois DMV.

The scam texts threatened to suspend vehicle registration and driving privileges.

Illinois Secretary of State's office said the only text people would get from the Department of Motor Vehicles is appointment reminders.

People should not respond to or click on links from unsolicited text messages that appear suspicious.

