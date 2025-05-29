Illinois Secretary of State issues warning about DMV text message scam

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A warning was issued Wednesday afternoon about a text message scam.

Con artists are posing as the Illinois DMV.

The scam texts threatened to suspend vehicle registration and driving privileges.

Illinois Secretary of State's office said the only text people would get from the Department of Motor Vehicles is appointment reminders.

People should not respond to or click on links from unsolicited text messages that appear suspicious.