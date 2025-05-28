Doctors say 4-year-old Children's Hospital patient could die within days if deported

LOS ANGELES -- A news conference is scheduled Wednesday morning for a mother to discuss the lifesaving care her 4-year-old daughter is receiving at Children's Hospital Los Angeles amid deportation fears triggered by an order from the Trump administration.

Deysi Vargas, whose daughter has a severe medical condition called short bowel syndrome, will speak at the L.A. offices of Public Counsel, a nonprofit law firm that is representing her and her family.

To protect the child's privacy, she is being publicly identified only as Sofia, a pseudonym. Shewas allowed to enter the U.S. in 2023 on humanitarian grounds.

"Without appropriate medical care in the United States, her doctors at Children's Hospital LA say she will die," the family's attorneys said in an news release. "The family came to the U.S. under humanitarian parole, but in April, the Trump administration terminated their parole and ordered them to self-deport."

Reached by ABC7 Los Angeles, a spokesperson for Children's Hospital Los Angeles declined to comment.

In a statement posted on GoFundMe.com, Vargas said Sofia receives intravenous nutrition 14 hours a day and needs to visit the hospital every six weeks.

"Due to unexpected changes in our circumstances, we're navigating an urgent situation that could impact Sofia's continued medical treatment at Children's Hospital Los Angeles," the fundraiser statement said. "Any support during this uncertain and difficult time would mean the world to us and help us stay focused on her care."

As of Wednesday morning, about $12,400 had been raised.