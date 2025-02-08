Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XXI aims to score new homes for shelter pups

Wondering where to watch Puppy Bowl 2025? One Tail at a Time will host a viewing party from noon to 4 p.m. at Park and Field in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back by pawpular demand, Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XXI returns for the 21st year on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.

The annual three-hour television event will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states - and two countries - as they compete in the cutest competition of the year.

With more puppies than ever before, Puppy Bowl XXI will highlight their inspiring journeys from birth to adoption, as well as the tremendous dedication of the rescues and shelters that help find animals their forever homes.

Local animal rescue One Tail at a Time (OTAT) will host a viewing party from noon to 4 p.m. at Park and Field, located at 3509 W Fullerton.

Tickets are $20 for humans and $10 for dogs. You can purchase tickets here.