'Ironheart' stars talk about bringing Marvel Universe to Chicago in new series

Stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos told ABC7's Hosea Sanders how much they loved bringing the Marvel Universe to Chicago, the landscape for the episodes!

Stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos told ABC7's Hosea Sanders how much they loved bringing the Marvel Universe to Chicago, the landscape for the episodes!

Stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos told ABC7's Hosea Sanders how much they loved bringing the Marvel Universe to Chicago, the landscape for the episodes!

Stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos told ABC7's Hosea Sanders how much they loved bringing the Marvel Universe to Chicago, the landscape for the episodes!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is counting down to the new "Ironheart" series, debuting on Disney Plus on Tuesday.

Stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos told ABC7's Hosea Sanders how much they loved bringing the Marvel Universe to Chicago, the landscape for the episodes!

"I loved it. I loved it, man. I love Chicago, I love shooting there. The food is amazing. The nightlife is incredible. You all got amazing theatre in Chicago. Those little walks on the beach, in Streeterville, it's amazing, Lake Michigan," said Ramos, who plays "Parker Robbins." "You know I will give it to you. The pizza is good. I'm not going to go as crazy as to say it's better than New York but will say it's phenomena. I loved it!"

Thorne, who plays "Riri Williams," described the dynamic between their characters.

"By the time we meet her in this very vulnerable place, here comes this guy who wants to challenge her, on all the things she's already feeling a little self-conscious about," Thorne said.

Ramos added, "I think Parker meets somebody he feels is his equal, and I don't know if he has felt that energy from somebody. That's sort of his mentality: Let me get to know this girl and see what she's about. Maybe she can learn something from me. He finds something in her, where he's like, 'I can probably learn a lot from her, and that intimidates me.'"

Ramos also spoke about what it is like being part of the Marvel Universe.

"It's awesome. It's incredible. Legends have been a part of this. We're grateful to be a part of this and be a part of this show," Ramos said.

Thorne also talked about the cultural diversity and representation in the series.

"It's really easy to do when you're focusing on a city as vibrant as Chicago. Chicago has diversity on lock. the most architecturally diverse city in America. I'll have you know! So many of the communities we see in the show, it's the truth of the city. It's really cool that we get to just zoom in and be on it," Thorne said.

Sanders will have more in upcoming stories about how the city of Chicago has a starring role in "Ironheart."

The first three episodes stream on Disney Plus starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.