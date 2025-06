Donuts with discipline: Guilt-free bites for National Doughnut Day

It's National Doughnut Day, but not all the treats are sugar bombs. Cristina Jozic, with the Healthy Donut co. is flipping the script with guilt-free, gluten-free, and protein-packed doughnuts, giving health-conscious foodies something to celebrate.

Jozic says her doughnuts deliver the flavor without the fallout, offering vegan and fitness-friendly options that still satisfy the sweet tooth.