Dr. Ian Smith releases 4th book in Chicago-based detective series, Eagle Rock

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may know him as a doctor or for one of his many books on health and fitness. But Dr. Ian Smith's talents don't end there.

He is also the author of the popular Ashe Cayne novels, a mystery-detective series set in Chicago. The fourth installment, Eagle Rock, was released on August 6. In this latest novel, Ashe Cayne returns to investigate the death of wealthy textile tycoon Elliot Kantor. What's supposed to be a relaxing summer off working on his golf game suddenly turns into a deep-seated investigation into the dark underbelly of Chicago's wealthiest.

A resident of Chicago, Dr. Smith, who is also public speaker, and longtime medical contributor and co-host of the nationally syndicated television show The Rachael Ray Show, lays the foundations for another gripping case set in the dynamic streets of the windy city. In this compelling and suspenseful story, join the charming and resourceful Ashe Cayne as he unravels the riveting mystery of Eagle Rock.