Dramatic video shows officer, off-duty firefighter rescue woman trapped in a burning car

Thursday, February 20, 2025 8:02PM
VIDEO | Off-Duty Firefighter Saved Woman Trapped in Burning Car
A police officer and an off-duty firefighter saved a woman trapped inside a burning car.

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- A dramatic rescue unfolded on in Chandler, Arizona, when a police officer and an off-duty firefighter saved a woman trapped inside a burning car.

Body camera footage shows Chandler Police Motor Officer Brian Larison shattering the car's windows while flames rapidly spread.

Just as he breaks the window to pull the woman out of the burning vehicle, an off-duty firefighter walks up in full gear.

"I hit (the window) two more times and it broke. I raked the window to try to get her out, and as she started to step out, the truck fell back on all four tires," Larison said. "For some reason, I looked out of the corner of my eye and there's this off-duty firefighter and he's got all his fire retardant gear on."

The firefighter then pulls the woman to safety, just moments before the fire consumed the vehicle.

In the video Officer Larison tells the firegihter "I'm glad you were here, brother," to which he responds: "I was just going to work."

