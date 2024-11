Driver crashes into apartment building in Auburn Gresham | VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into an apartment building in Auburn Gresham on Wednesday morning.

This crash happened near 76th Street and Aberdeen sometime before 7:30 a.m.

Video shows as the car drove through a fence and got lodged into the building.

No word on any injuries.

Its unclear how the accident happened. It is unknown if any citations will be issued.