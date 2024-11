Driver crashes into NW Side 7-Eleven, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a driver crashed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in on the Northwest Side Monday night.

Chicago police said a driver crashed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in on the Northwest Side Monday night.

Chicago police said a driver crashed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in on the Northwest Side Monday night.

Chicago police said a driver crashed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in on the Northwest Side Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver crashed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in on the Northwest Side Monday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 8:38 p.m. in the 5300-block of North Cumberland Avenue.

Police said a 47-year-old woman drove a black sedan drove into the store from a parked position.

The woman was not injured and was taken into custody, police said. No injuries were reported from inside the store.

Police said charges are pending against the driver.