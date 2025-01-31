24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Driver dead after crash involving sedan, semi on Far South Side: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 31, 2025 1:38PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver is dead after an early Friday morning crash on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

Police said the crash happened in the 1700-block of East 103rd Street just before 12:20 a.m.

A gray sedan was traveling eastbound on 103rd Street when its driver rear-ended a semi, which was traveling in the same direction.

The sedan's driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The semi's driver was not injured.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

