Driver rescued after rear-ending box truck near Midway airport, police say

The crash happened after midnight on Sunday in the 6300-block of Cicero.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was rescued by firefighters after a crash pinned him under a box truck early Monday.

The crash happened at about 12:24 a.m. at 63rd Street and Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A white box truck was at a red light when a gray SUV rear-ended it, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 50-year-old man, had to be rescued from the vehicle from Chicago firefighters.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, CPD said.

The driver of the box truck was okay and refused medical treatment.

No citations have been issued.

CPD are investigating.