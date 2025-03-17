24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver rescued after rear-ending box truck near Midway airport, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 17, 2025 3:42PM
Driver rescued after crashing into truck near Midway airport: CPD
The crash happened after midnight on Sunday in the 6300-block of Cicero.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was rescued by firefighters after a crash pinned him under a box truck early Monday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened at about 12:24 a.m. at 63rd Street and Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A white box truck was at a red light when a gray SUV rear-ended it, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 50-year-old man, had to be rescued from the vehicle from Chicago firefighters.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, CPD said.

The driver of the box truck was okay and refused medical treatment.

No citations have been issued.

CPD are investigating.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW