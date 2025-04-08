Driver runs over man's head while sunbathing on Florida beach

As he was sunbathing on Saturday afternoon, Volusia County deputies said a 61-year-old driver ran over him with a Jeep.

A day at the beach turned into a nightmare for a Florida man.

"I was just screaming. Screaming my head off, screaming bloody murder, of course, because I was just in so much pain," Victim Coleson Janey said.

Deputies said the driver left the travel lanes, backed into a parking spot and ran over Janey's head and body.

"I have a forearm that's broken in two places," Janey said. "And then my femur, which was broken that they just had to put a titanium rod in yesterday."

EMTs arrived soon after a 911 call to reset his leg and load him onto the ambulance.

Doctors immobilized his arm and performed leg surgery on Sunday. The recovery will be painful and long.

"What I've heard is three or four months of recovery time," Janey said. "So, obviously I'll be in a wheelchair, then potentially crutches or something, something to that effect."

The driver stayed on the scene and complied with investigators.

Deputies cited her with careless driving, but she did not appear to be impaired.

Janey's family is surprised she is not being charged with reckless driving.

