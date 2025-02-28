Chicago police involved in shooting in East Side neighborhood: COPA

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is responding to an officer-involved shooting on the Far South Side on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the East Side neighborhood's 3800-block of East 112th Street, COPA said.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately say if anyone was injured or whether any suspects were taken into custody.

COPA asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-3609 or chicagocopa.org.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood