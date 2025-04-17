Easter egg hunts taking place across Chicago area Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Easter celebrations are starting early across several Chicago suburbs with some egg-hunting events Wednesday night!

6pm/7pm/745pm/8pm/815pm/9pm, Evening Easter egg hunts

Nothing says Easter like hunting for eggs. Of course there's also all the religious stuff. But let's get back to the eggs. A number of evening egg hunts are expected to take place this evening around Chicagoland. Egg hunts for both families, adults, and even dogs. Below is a listing of some of them set for tonight.

--6 p.m., Hoppy Hounds Dog Egg Hunt outside the Rolek Community Center (814 Hart Rd in Round Lake)

Dogs can sniff out treat-filled eggs and take photos with the bunny. All dogs must be leashed and wearing current vaccination tags. For more information, visit https://www.rlapd.org/district-calendar/events/hoppy-hounds-dog-egg-hunt.

6 p.m./745 p.m. Springtime Glow Up at Dryden Park (651 Western Ave. in Geneva (641 Western Ave. in Geneva

Kids ages 10-16 can team up (or compete solo) in fast-paced minute-to-win-it challenges and epic games followed by the flashlight egg hunt at 745 p.m. Search for glowing eggs and uncover surprises, including a chance to find the hidden Easter bunny. Music, snacks, and prizes. For more information, visit https://www.genevaparks.org/event/springtime-glow-up/.

--630 p.m./815 p.m., Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at Jim Hansen Park (338 Valley Forge Ave in South Elgin)

Come and find where the bunny laid his ever-glowing eggs in Jim Hansen's Baseball Fields. Kids age 10 or under can take pictures with the bunny and then at 815 p.m. participate in the egg hunt. For more information, visit https://www.southelgin.com/residents/special_events/glow_in_the_dark_egg_hunt.php.

--7 p.m., Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Belmont Golf Club (2420 Haddow Ave in Downers Grove)

Relive the excitement of an Easter Egg Hunt with an adult twist! At this adult Easter egg hunt, the eggs aren't filled with candy but raffle tickets for chances to win fabulous prizes like gourmet treats, gift cards, and unique experiences. It goes from 7p.m-9 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.dgparks.org/calendar/events/adult-easter-egg-hunt.

8 p.m./9 p.m., Flashlight Egg Hunt at Churchill Park (271 St Charles Rd in Glen Ellyn)

The bunny has scattered some special treats around the park and it's your job to find them. Grab your flashlight and basket and head out to look for eggs, candy, toys, and prizes. Find one of the special eggs and redeem it for one of the grand prize baskets. Flashlight egg hunts will take place following a short hike through the Churchill Woods with kids 6-8 year olds going at 8 p.m. and kids 9-11 year olds going at 9 p.m.

