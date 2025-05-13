24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Driver killed, 2 injured in serious Elgin crash involving dump truck, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 8:45PM
Bad crash shuts down west suburban road for hours
A bad dump truck crash in Elgin, Illinois happened on Randall Road between College Green Drive and South Street Monday.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver was killed in a crash that shut down part of a west suburban road for several hours on Monday afternoon, police said on Tuesday.

Elgin police officers responded to a head-on crash on Randall Road, between College Green Drive and South Street, just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A dump truck ended up on the side of the road, and another vehicle was badly damaged, video from the scene shows.

Police said one of the drivers involved in the collision was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Randall Road was reopened by 11:10 p.m., police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 847-289-2660.

