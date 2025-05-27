Some Elgin residents concerned about developers' plan for new Hindu temple and townhomes

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Tuesday night will be the first time residents of two Elgin subdivisions can meet with attorneys for developers who want to bring a Hindu temple and townhomes to the area.

Some residents say they are concerned that the plans would increase traffic and congestion.

Behind Jessica Astrug's home, in the Elgin subdivision of Oak Ridge, sits 34 acres of undeveloped land.

"It's calm. It's quiet. I hear nature. It's very refreshing," Astrug said.

But Astrug says she is concerned that would change with plans underway to bring a Hindu temple, townhomes and condo building to the site.

"The magnitude of this project is going to amplify the traffic that is coming in and out of this peaceful, quiet and tranquil community," Astrug said.

The land, at Galt Boulevard, north of Route 20, was bought more than a year ago for $1.3 million and is currently zoned for industrial use.

Peter Bazos is the attorney for the developers who want it rezoned for mixed use.

"What we're proposing is to put a quasi-institutional use, namely a temple, right against the railroad tracks. And as you move farther east, toward Oak Ridge, townhomes, which is what they are," Bazos said.

Astrug says people who live in Oak Ridge and residents of neighboring subdivision Sherwood Oaks were only notified about plans for the development recently, and more than 100 people have signed a petition in protest.

"We as a community should and do have a voice in what is coming to be a part of the community," Astrug said.

Bazos says he looks forward to an informational meeting with residents to share details of the plans and discuss their concerns.

"We think this is far better for the neighbors than industrial," Bazos said.

On Monday, Elgin's planning and zoning commission will discuss the proposed development.

Astrug says she and her neighbors will also attend that meeting.