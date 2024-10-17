Man struck by hit-and-run driver in North Riverside before Berwyn crash faces long, hard recovery

Elias Martinez has multiple broken bones and a fractured skull from being hit by a man fleeing police after a trafifc stop in North Riverside. Terrance Whitley is charged.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- The pedestrian who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in North Riverside in September is now facing a long road to recovery.

Elias Martinez was on a routine walk near his home when he was hit by a speeding car that was fleeing police after it was pulled over near the North Riverside Mall for a traffic stop. The father of three was seriously injured; he broke several bones and has a fractured skull.

"It's really sad to see him like that because he's a really active person," said his son Jose Marinez. "He doesn't like sitting down, he's always working."

"I feel like God gave me another chance to stay in my life and with my family and I feel good because I have another chance to live," Elisa Martinez said.

Berwyn police and U.S. Marshals arrested Terrance Whitley on Wednesday in Chicago for the hit-and-run. Police say he also hit two officers and later injured another Berwyn resident as he stole that person's vehicle.

That van was later found near 23rd and Grove with substantial damage.

Whitley has been charged with vehicular highjacking, failure to remain at the scene, aggravated battery and more.

Martinez's family said they're grateful to see justice prevail while acknowledging how lucky Martinez was to survive.

"I give thanks to God because the doctors told us that most people that get hit like he did they either don't survive, or they end up not being able to walk again," Jose Martinez said.

As he recovers, Maritnez is not able to do his job driving trucks and laying pavement. His neighbors have stepped up, starting a GoFundMe that has already raised more than $13,000 for the family.

"I feel good and I say thank you to you to everyone trying to help me," Martinez said.

Martinez will continue to go through therapy and treatment, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Whitley is due back in court on Oct. 25.

