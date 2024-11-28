Toy drive honors missing toddler found dead in Wisconsin: 'Let's not forget about Elijah'

The 3-year-old was reported missing in February and his remains were later found in September.

The 3-year-old was reported missing in February and his remains were later found in September.

The 3-year-old was reported missing in February and his remains were later found in September.

The 3-year-old was reported missing in February and his remains were later found in September.

TWO RIVERS, Wisc. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin community is turning a tragedy into something good this holiday season.

There's now a toy drive in honor of Elijah Vue.

The 3-year-old was reported missing in February and his remains were later found in September.

Members of the "Remembering Elijah Vue" Facebook group started the drive, and partnered with the Two Rivers Police Department.

"This toy drive is kind of an extension of that in the sense where let's not forget about Elijah," Two Rivers Police Department Capt. Andrew Raatz said. "Let's not forget about the other children in our community, also that are in need. You know, and how can we help them this holiday season."

Organizers are looking for new and unwrapped toys.

Gifts can be shipped to the police department by December 15th.

The drive also accepts cash or check donations.

RELATED | Skeletal remains found in Wisconsin ID'd as Elijah Vue, toddler missing since February: police

