Toy drive honors missing toddler found dead in Wisconsin: 'Let's not forget about Elijah'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 28, 2024 8:05PM
The 3-year-old was reported missing in February and his remains were later found in September.

TWO RIVERS, Wisc. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin community is turning a tragedy into something good this holiday season.

There's now a toy drive in honor of Elijah Vue.

Members of the "Remembering Elijah Vue" Facebook group started the drive, and partnered with the Two Rivers Police Department.

"This toy drive is kind of an extension of that in the sense where let's not forget about Elijah," Two Rivers Police Department Capt. Andrew Raatz said. "Let's not forget about the other children in our community, also that are in need. You know, and how can we help them this holiday season."

Organizers are looking for new and unwrapped toys.

Gifts can be shipped to the police department by December 15th.

The drive also accepts cash or check donations.

