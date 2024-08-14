Semi overturns on I-290 exit ramp to Rt. 83, video shows

A semi slowed down traffic on the westbound lanes of I-290 in the north suburbs on Wednesday morning.

A semi slowed down traffic on the westbound lanes of I-290 in the north suburbs on Wednesday morning.

A semi slowed down traffic on the westbound lanes of I-290 in the north suburbs on Wednesday morning.

A semi slowed down traffic on the westbound lanes of I-290 in the north suburbs on Wednesday morning.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi slowed down traffic on the westbound lanes of I-290 in the west suburbs on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:41 a.m. on I-290 on the exit ramp to northbound Route 83.

Chopper 7 was over the site around 7:58 a.m. showing a semi on its side.

Traffic was able to make its way around the crash. Illinois State Police was at the scene.

It's unknown how long it will take to clear the site of the crash. Authorities estimated the exit wouldn't fully reopen until 11:30 a.m.

The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown. Details were limited.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times near you