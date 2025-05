13-year-old boy charged with robbing teen girl at gunpoint in Englewood: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy has been charged with robbing a 13-year-old girl at gunpoint on the city's South Side on Friday, Chicago police said.

Police said the armed robbery happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 300-block of West 75th Street.

Officers later arrested the teen boy, who is facing armed robbery, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing charges.

CPD did not immediately provide further information.

