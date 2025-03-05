24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Plainfield police seek help finding 16-year-old Ethan Hernandez, last seen leaving his home

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 5, 2025 3:55AM
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban police department is seeking help finding a missing teenage boy.

The Plainfield Police Department said 16-year-old Ethan Hernandez was reported missing on Monday around 2:30 p.m.

Hernandez has not been heard from since he left his home in the 14800-block of Penn Road on Monday, police said. His phone has been turned off.

Hernandez is around 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was last seen wearing black Nike joggers, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with a white shirt underneath, black-colored Nike gym shoes and light and a dark gray camo neck gator.

The Plainfield Police Department asked anyone with information about Hernandez's whereabouts to contact them at 815-436-2341 or investigations@plainfieldpd.com.

