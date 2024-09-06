Expected closure of Chicago Greyhound station could affect women seeking abortions in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In two weeks, Chicago's downtown Greyhound bus terminal is expected to close.

The possible closure of the terminal, located in the 600-block of West Harrison Street in the South Loop, could make Chicago the largest city in the Northern Hemisphere without an intercity bus terminal.

Passengers Friday said the expected closing of the bus station would mean families not getting the chance to see each other. And, for some, it means missing out on job opportunities.

"Less time, cause look at the economy. It's crazy out here," Kesha Kelly said.

Kelly said, without the station, she'll see her family less. On Friday, she picked up her cousin, arriving from Wisconsin.

"We will have to drive our car, and that costs us more money," Kelly said.

The station is expected to close when the lease is up.

"Hundreds of places that only the bus goes: You want to go to Fort Wayne, Indiana; Des Moines, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin? The train doesn't go there," said Joe Schwieterman, a Depaul University transportation professor.

Schwieterman said a temporary solution would be to shift Greyhound pickups and drop-offs to outside Union Station, but that would cause major congestion for passengers.

"That could be a painful period of transition here," Schwieterman said.

In a statement, Chicago Chief Operating Officer John Roberson said:

"The Johnson Administration continues, as it has over these past months, to work with Greyhound and other stakeholders to find a viable solution for intercity bus services and its passengers in downtown Chicago. While we have looked at a number of different options, it should be noted that Greyhound has an option to renew its lease at its current Harrison Street location under the same terms and conditions that it currently operates under.

"The City has had productive conversations with Amtrak, which has agreed to work in partnership to solve Greyhound's problem of providing a clean and safe terminal facility for intercity bus passengers. These conversations are ongoing, and the City continues to work in close partnership with Amtrak and other stakeholders on a long-term comprehensive solution for travelers and Chicagoans."

"The danger is people thinking that it's just a bus station and that we don't really need one," said Rep. Kelly Cassidy, with the 14th District.

It's why state Rep. Cassidy sent a letter to the city of Chicago Thursday, demanding action, as she anticipates a significant impact to the tens of thousands of women coming to the state seeking abortions.

"This has been, in many cases, weeks of fear and stress and struggle," Cassidy said.

A spokesperson for FlixBus, who owns Greyhound, said in a statement, "Intercity bus carriers, including Greyhound and FlixBus, are preparing to end operations at the Harrison Street bus terminal in the coming weeks to allow for the necessary site clean-out before the lease expiration date. We are actively continuing to work with all relevant local stakeholders to finalize plans for continued operations in Chicago beyond that point. We remain committed to finalizing an immediate solution for the benefit of Chicago residents."

"I don't know what we're gonna do. We're gonna fly the guys back up here or Uber," Tom Bryan said.

For out-of-town passengers, like Bryan, a closed station means missing out on construction jobs, or paying nearly three times the price on rideshares or flights.

"I wish them luck finding another alternative, but I wish the Greyhound wasn't closing," Bryan said.

The public hearing for the issue is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 23.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the subject.