Father Pfleger celebrates 50 years as priest on Chicago's South Side with community events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Father Michael Pfleger is celebrating 50 years as a priest on Wednesday.

He's led Saint Sabina in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood since the 1980s.

Father Pfleger will host an event on Wednesday to mirror his continued outreach with a gun turn-in event, carnival and food giveaway.

He joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about his community outreach throughout the years.

"I went to bed, and I was 25 years, I woke up and it was 50," he said. "I'm blessed to be here every single day."

Father Pfleger said that when he first arrived at St. Sabina, they told him it was going to close in three years. However, he joined community efforts to keep the church growing and developing.

"Many times, in communities where there's been a lot of neglect and abandonment, it's a marathon ... you got to decide 'I'm going to be here for the long run'," he said.

A Day of Blessing Events

A Gun Turn In & Lock event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1210 West 78th Place. Anyone who turns in a handgun will receive $100 cash; and those who turn in assault weapons will receive $200 in cash.

A free food giveaway will begin at noon at 78th and Throop. 400 boxes of free food will be given away to the community.

To end the day, the PEACE Carnival will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church parking lot at 1210 78th Place. There will be a live DJ, free hamburgers and hotdogs, a petting zoo, games, and other free activities.

